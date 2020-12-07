Baker: Vaccine tiers will ‘maximize the preservation of life’

On the heels of submitting an initial COVID-19 vaccine order to the federal government Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday discussed some of the things that will make the forthcoming vaccine unique compared to the “significant number” of other immunizations the state delivers each year.

One main distinction is that it will require two doses, Baker said.

“So you’ve got to deliver the first dose, create a schedule for delivering the second dose, make sure people come back and get the second one,” he said. “And we are working under a variety of guidelines and recommendations, with respect to how to tier the delivery of that vaccine to make sure you maximize the preservation of life and the support for the health care system.”

The governor said the state is expecting to receive 300,000 first doses by the end of December, with health care workers at the front of the line to receive them, followed by long-term care facilities.

With case numbers climbing, Baker suggested an intent to hold daily press briefings this week — a more frequent schedule than has become the norm — and said that on Wednesday, he and “some of the folks that have been working on this issue” would provide more details on the state’s “comprehensive plan to distribute the vaccine in a safe and effective manner.”

The administration in October formed a COVID-19 vaccine advisory group, chaired by Dr. Paul Biddinger of Mass. General Brigham, and that panel has been working with the Department of Public Health.

“Even with vaccines coming to Massachusetts and other places around the country, we still have a long way to go,” Baker said, adding that he wanted “to urge people once again to do their part” to stem spread of the highly infectious virus.

