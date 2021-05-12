Gov. Charlie Baker plans on Wednesday to visit Moderna’s manufacturing facility in Norwood, where officials will have the opportunity to talk about the local impacts of Moderna’s work in developing a vaccine to address the global pandemic.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel plans to join the governor to tour lab facilities.

They will be joined by Moderna Therapeutics Head of Manufacturing Science & Technology Paul Chen and Senior Vice President of US Manufacturing Scott Nickerson. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, who has been leading the state’s response to the pandemic, will also be on hand and a vaccination update is planned as part of the 10:30 a.m. event.

It’s the governor’s first live event in Massachusetts since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Monday cleared Pfizer’s vaccine for use among those between 12 and 15 years old.

