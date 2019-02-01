Baker visits Boston mosque

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says there’s more that unites people of different faiths than divides them as he pays a visit to a Boston mosque.

Baker said Friday that as governor it’s important he makes clear to those of various faiths — Christians, Jews and Muslims — that they all have a place in Massachusetts.

Organizers said Baker’s visit to the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, the largest mosque in New England, was the first by a sitting Republican Massachusetts governor.

Baker attended the Friday service and listened to a sermon before speaking briefly to the community.

Yusufi Vali, the center’s public affairs director, said he hoped the visit deepens the relationship between Baker and the state’s Muslim community.

Approximately 1,500 congregants come to the center for each weekly prayer service.

