BOSTON (WHDH) - One day after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu blasted the Massachusetts Court System in a scathing letter, Governor Charlie Baker vowed to “get to the bottom” of why Adam Montgomery was granted custody of daughter Harmony Montgomery in 2019.

Harmony’s mother reported her missing at the end of 2021 and has criticized state and local responses to her reports. But in a letter to the court, Sununu said Bay State officials played a role in the young girl’s 2019 disappearance.

Sununu said Massachusetts DCF officials requested their counterparts in New Hampshire conduct a home study of Adam Montgomery and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery in December 2018. The New Hampshire agency requested more information before they did the study, but before they got it, Sununu says a Lawrence court gave Adam Montgomery sole custody in February 2019.

“As a result of your judge’s decision, New Hampshire officials were not afforded the ability to monitor Harmony’s safety. Had the court required that an Interstate Compact home study be completed, there would have been more checks in the system to help ensure Harmony’s safety when she was moved to New Hampshire,” Sununu wrote.

Sununu spoke about the situation again on Wednesday saying, “This isn’t about blaming one system or the other, this isn’t about casting blame. It’s about bringing Harmony home. People are angry…Gets us all pretty furious.”

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Court said the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate has opened an investigation and the Massachusetts Trial Court is cooperating fully with that investigation and will cooperate with other investigations as authorized by law.

“This is 100 percent an independent review. I want to see the results of that review as much as Gov. Sununu and everybody else does,” Baker said

Adam Montgomery is accused of assaulting Harmony in 2019 and is currently being held without bail. Kayla Montgomery has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery, even though the girl was not living with her.

No one has been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance and a reward for information that leads to her being found has climbed to $144,000, according to Manchester police.

