Baker, Walsh tell landlords not to evict during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are calling on landlords to keep their tenants housed as Massachusetts deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We made very clear that you can’t just evict or foreclose on someone in Massachusetts, you can’t,” Baker said Monday. “For evictions, you have to go to court and courts are not open til April 21st, and you still need 60 days of process and cure opportunity before you do that.”

Walsh said landlords should reach out to banks for help on their mortgages, and pass down any financial information to their tenants.

“I would suggest to landlords, your tenants are stressed, and your tenants are going to have a hard time,” Walsh said. “Maybe not this month, you might have had it saved up, but if this goes on beyond the month of April, you’re going to have some real serious concerns.”

