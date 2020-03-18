Baker, Walsh urge precautions as coronavirus cases in Mass. jump above 200

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charles Baker and Mayor Martin Walsh are urging precautions against the spread of the coronavirus as cases in Massachusetts jump above 200.

Health officials announced Tuesday that there are 218 confirms coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

Walsh made a plea to the city for everyone to do their part during this emergency.

“Right now, every single one of us has a role to play,” he said. “Every single one of us impacts what happens moving forward.”

The mayor said that the city will not ticket or tow vehicles for street cleaning but all other parking rules will still be enforced.

The city launched a new daily text service to provide updates and information about the virus. Residents can enroll by texting “BOSCOVID” to 99411.

Baker says the state is still in the beginning of the battle against the coronavirus.

“Without question, we are likely to have some very tough days ahead of us,” he said.

The governor also stressed that there are no plans to shelter-in-place.

“It’s an understatement to say that we’re in uncharted waters, and we know the extraordinary steps we’ve been taking and the impact that we’re placing — and will continue to place — on many of our citizens,” he continued.

Baker added that unprecedented and strong action is being taken.

He announced that $5 million in emergency funds will be distributed to local boards of health across the state.

Baker also approved two emergency orders that would make it easier for licensed healthcare workers to work at more than one license facility. This would allow out-of-state and retired physicians in good standing to work.

Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, says they can now test 400 people per day for the coronavirus and that she hopes to increase that number by working with local labs.

“We are working hard to expand both our state and commercial testing capacity in the Commonwealth,” she said.

