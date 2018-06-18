Baker won’t send National Guard to southern border over Trump’s ‘inhumane’ child separation policy

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Bay State Gov. Charlie Baker says he will not be sending the Massachusetts National Guard to participate in operations at the southern border because he disagrees with the Trump administration’s “inhumane” policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

“Governor Baker directed the National Guard not to send any assets or personnel to the Southwest border today because of the federal government’s current actions are resulting in the inhumane treatment of children,” Baker spokeswoman Lizzy Guyton said in a statement to the State House News Service.

Baker’s reversal came as Trump doubled down on the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump asserted Monday that children “are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth” as a way to enter the United States. He tweeted: “Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border,” calling it “historic.”

He also said the United States will not be a “migrant camp,” saying, “Not on my watch.”

Trump plans to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss pending immigration legislation amid the election-season debate over what has been one of his favorite issues. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill pushed by conservatives that may not have enough support to pass, and a compromise measure with key proposals supported by the president. The White House has said Trump would sign either one.

