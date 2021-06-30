WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A young bald eagle that got its talon stuck on a fishing hook on Cape Cod has been returned to the wild after it was taken to an animal hospital to have the lure removed from its foot.

The Eagle was picked up by the Massachusetts Environmental Police and transported to the New England Wildlife Centers’ hospital in Weymouth late Monday night for treatment.

“The officers were able to cut away most of the lure to avoid any further damage. Once in our care, Dr. Mertz surgically removed the remaining pieces of hook and tended to the wounds,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “Thankfully the injuries were superficial, and the hook missed any of the major structures in the foot. He was given long-acting antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications.”

After two days of cage rest and supportive care, the eagle was cleared for takeoff.

