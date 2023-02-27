ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bald eagle was fighting for her life as of Monday after animal rescue crews rescued it from a cemetery in Arlington.

Wildlife experts examining the eagle have since said they believe it was poisoned.

The eagle, known as MK, was rushed to a wildlife center on Cape Cod, where veterinarians administered bloodwork and other examinations as they tried to stabilize her.

Early tests, officials said, showed the eagle likely ate an animal that had ingested a blood thinning poison. The poison, in turn, stops the animal’s blood from clotting.

The problem is not necessarily a new one.

Zak Mertz, the CEO of New England Wildlife Centers, said his team sees similar poisoning incidents day in and day out, with 100 to 150 cases ending up in their hospitals each year.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the individual animals,” Mertz said.

Recently, an owl was rescued at Faneuil Hall. Rescuers in that case said they believe it likely also ate something that had been contaminated by a similar poison.

“It’s heartbreaking for the ecosystem because these guys are nature’s rodent control,” Mertz said. “Pretty catastrophic to the body but it takes a long time to work out of the system.

Experts say there are other options for dealing with pest problems.

Among measures, Mertz said homeowners hiring pest control services can ask them not to use “anticoagulant poison.”

“It can not only help keep you and your family safe from this stuff, but it can also make sure that all the wildlife you enjoy in your backyard is safe too,” Mertz said.

Officials told 7NEWS a member of their veterinary staff would be staying with the poisoned eagle in this case overnight. If the eagle survives, its recovery process could take months.

