Bald eagle recovering after surviving 2 shotgun blasts

(WHDH) — An incredibly tough bald eagle is recovering after miraculously surviving a pair of shotgun blasts.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents responding to a call last week for an injured bald eagle north of Paris found the raptor suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds, officials said.

The full-grown female eagle was taken to the University of Missouri’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project to undergo treatment.

Doctors found two shotgun pellets in the eagle’s broken wing, Conservation Agent Sean Ernst told ABC News.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-392-1111.

Bald eagles are no longer listed as an endangered species.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)