Bald eagle that was reported stolen from wildlife rehab center found safe

ASHFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A bald eagle that was reported stolen from a wildlife rehab center in Connecticut was found safe on the property Tuesday morning.

The eagle, named Atka, was reported missing Monday morning when staffers at Horizon Wings in Ashford found the bird’s empty cage, according to Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue.

Staffers told police that they believe Atka was taken from his cage late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Atka had been rehabbing with MaryBeth Kaeser because he can not fly.

In an announcement Tuesday, the rehab center said, “We are so happy to announce that Atka is home! He was found safe on our property this morning.”

Anyone with information on Atka’s brief disappearance is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3200.

The incident remains under investigation.

