(WHDH) — A pricey new shirt has many people scratching their heads.

Balenciaga has unveiled it’s new “T-Shirt Shirt,” featuring a t-shirt attached to a long-sleeved shirt.

This item costs more than $1,200.

Customers can reserve a “T-Shirt Shirt” online. The company will start shipping them in late July.

