Ball python spotted in wooded area in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Now there’s something you don’t see every day.

A bally python was spotted slithering in the Parley Vale Preserve in Jamaica Plain on Friday.

Madison Sargeant shared a photo of the snake on Twitter.

It’s unclear how it came to be in the preserve.

 

