Ball python spotted in wooded area in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Now there’s something you don’t see every day.

A bally python was spotted slithering in the Parley Vale Preserve in Jamaica Plain on Friday.

Madison Sargeant shared a photo of the snake on Twitter.

It’s unclear how it came to be in the preserve.

There’s a ball python in Jamaica Plain and I have multiple questions as to how it got here. pic.twitter.com/9eE1KGvCNn — Madison Sargeant (@SargeantMadison) September 4, 2020

