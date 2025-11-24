BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a call reporting a bullet hole in the window of a classroom just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police confirmed they found ballistics and a bullet hole through the window of a classroom at 105 Crawford Street.

The school appears to be the Crispus Attucks Children’s Center.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox