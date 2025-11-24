BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a call reporting a bullet hole in the window of a classroom just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police confirmed they found ballistics and a bullet hole through the window of a classroom at 105 Crawford Street.

The school appears to be the Crispus Attucks Children’s Center.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)