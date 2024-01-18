BOSTON (WHDH) - A hearing will be held Thursday to determine whether former President Donald Trump will appear on the Massachusetts primary ballot.

The state’s ballot law commission will meet to consider objections to Trump being on the ballot following an appeal from a group of voters last month.

late Thursday filed an objection with the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission to having Trump’s name on the ballot.

The challenge, filed by Free Speech For People and Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., cites section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits the election of anyone who previously under an oath of office “engaged in insurrection or rebellion,” according to a press release.

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the Vice President and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech For People, said in a statement. “Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power, so they enacted the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to protect the republic from people like Trump. Trump is legally barred from the ballot and election officials must follow this constitutional mandate.”

A decision needs to be made before the March primary.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)