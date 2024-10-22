Voters are gearing up to voice their choice.

If Ballot Question Two passes, students will no longer have to pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, known as MCAS, to graduate high school.

“When something isn’t working, you have to readjust your practices and make changes, that’s what we do every day as educators,” said Deb Gesualdo, the President of the Malden Education Association and a teacher at Malden High.

She believes the MCAS measures test taking skills, but not real knowledge.

“There shouldn’t be a single child held back from getting a diploma when they’ve proven that they can pass all of their classes and they’re thriving academically,” said Deb.

She supports Ballot Question Two, which would eliminate the MCAS requirement for high school graduation.

For more than 20 years, Massachusetts students could not get a diploma until they achieved certain scores on the math, English, and science MCAS.

If Question Two passes, students would still take the tests and all schools would still be evaluated on the MCAS scores of their students.

“MCAS is meant to be a diagnostic tool, not a barrier to graduation,” said Deb.

Critics say the test puts too much pressure on students and can be unfair to kids who are from marginalized communities or have special needs.

“I have been in situations with students who are so stressed and so filled with anxiety that they are unable to complete the test you’re not actually getting a real true assessment,” said Deb.

Keri Rodrigues is the President of the National Parents Union.

She’s also the mom of high school junior in Stoneham.

She acknowledges the current system isn’t perfect, but says making this change will backfire on students.

“This ballot question opens a Pandora’s Box of chaos,” said Keri.

Keri believes the MCAS requirement can help all students and teachers succeed.

“Being able to take a look at where our kids are, where are teachers are, where our schools and districts are, we are able to re-allocate resources to make sure that we are overcoming any challenges,” said Keri.

She says meeting these kinds of requirements is a fact of life for kids after graduation – so schools should prepare them.

“Regardless of what you are going to do, once you graduate high school, you are going to have to demonstrate proficiency. If you want to be an electrician, you are going to have to take that IBEW proficiency test. If you want to be an apprentice, You have to show that you can read.

Now it’s up to voters to choose between two very different lesson plans.

“Voting yes on 2 will improve our education system. We want high standards, not high stakes,” said Deb.

“Frankly having the data and having an assessment was the key to us turning around the Massachusetts public education system a few years ago. This is the test that they pass to say we’ve done our job and you are prepared to access opportunity in the future,” said Keri.

Learn more: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/divisions/elections/download/research-and-statistics/IFV_2024_Large.pdf

