Could certain psychedelic drugs become legal in Massachusetts? Voters will decide in November.

Some say the drugs help people struggling with mental health issues, but others worry the drugs are dangerous.

“It’s not a hippy-dippy thing. I’m a nana, I was a retired elementary school teacher. I am a normal person benefiting from something that feels new and kind of taboo of the past,” said Judi Fitts.

Judi isn’t what most people picture when they think about a psychedelic drug user. Her cancer diagnosis several years ago gave her a crippling anxiety.

“I wanted to know about what would happen after I passed, I wanted to know would I know my children? Would they remember me? Some part of will I go on,” said Judi.

A friend encouraged her to try psychedelic mushrooms. And after talking with her doctors, she gave it a try.

“It was a life changing experience,” said Judi.

Judi isn’t the only one who says psychedelics saved her. Some medical studies show the drugs can help veterans with PTSD, people with substance use disorder or those in hospice care, and others dealing with anxiety or depression.

Using psychedelics is illegal in most Massachusetts communities. But Ballot Question Four could change that.

A yes vote would allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase and use five types of natural psychedelic substances at licensed therapy centers and to possess, grow and share the psychedelics at home for personal use.

Psychedelics would not be sold in retail stores and the state would regulate the drugs and put a tax on them.

“I don’t think it was well thought out, I don’t think it was well planned, it’s just dangerous,” says Chris Keohan, the spokesperson for the Coalition for Safe Communities

The coalition wants to defeat Question Four.

“This poses real dangers to the people inside a home. For children, just a few months ago, you can see in Brookline, a teenager got high on shrooms walked out a fifth story window. These are real issues. And if you’re growing it at a home, that’s not medicine,” said Chris.

Opponents also worry about people driving while under the influence of psychedelics.

“It’s not driving high or driving drunk. This is driving on psychedelics. They would be tripping, seeing things that aren’t there while driving,” said Chris.

Medical experts say each of the five drugs that Question Four would legalize carry serious side effects. Psilocybin & mescaline can trigger adverse reactions in people with a history of mental health issues.

DMT can have damaging neurological impacts. Ibogaine can cause heart problems. Psilocin can cause heart and blood pressure issues.

“There are people who have risk factors for developing serious psychiatric illness, including psychosis. There are folks who get hospitalized in countries where this has been legalized or decriminalized. This is not like taking an aspirin,” says Dr. Paul Summergrad, Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry at Tufts Medical Center.

But Judi says people should be able to access the peace and healing she found with the drugs.

“I had the experience of really stepping back and looking at the cancer that was like this thing on the floor It didn’t consume me, it didn’t define me because prior to that it was like ‘hi I’m Judi I have cancer’ that’s all I saw that’s all I felt…and this experience helped me separate that,” said Judi.

If the law passes, a commission would regulate the use of psychedelics. It would take effect on December 15th.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)