Changing wages for tipped workers is on the table this Election Day. Will Question 5 serve up a better wage for restaurant workers or higher tabs for customers?

Bethany Moore has worked in restaurants for 25 years and says her income depends on tips. On a good night, she pulls in good money.

“I know that if I give a great service that I’m going to get a great tip. I know that I have to try hard to make my money, it’s not a guarantee. I kind of like that, that working for it type of thing,” said Bethany.

Question 5 could change that.

Right now Bethany and other tipped workers in Massachusetts make $6.75 an hour plus tips.

If those tips and the hourly wage don’t add up to the state’s minimum wage of $15.00 an hour businesses are required to pay their workers the difference.

But a yes vote on Question 5 would gradually raise the minimum wage for tipped workers to match the minimum wage for non-tipped workers by 2029.

Bethany worries that raise will cost her.

“It terrifies me. It makes me think that I’m going to have to reassess my entire life,” said Bethany.

Bethany and other opponents of Question 5 say the wage change would lead to higher prices for customers, fewer job opportunities within the service industry and more restaurants shutting down.

If passed, Question 5 would also let businesses pool tips with all workers, including managers and people who don’t deal directly with customers.

Some believe customers will be less likely to give a good tip.

“I feel like the tipping culture will change in that people won’t feel that they need to tip because they’ll think that we’re being taken care of,” said Bethany.

Grace Mcgovern, from the non-profit group One Fair Wage, says tipped workers deserve a better hourly rate.

“Increasing the base wage is really just going to be putting a little more money into the pockets of the people who need it the most,” said Grace.

She says the current system leads to unfair pay in the service industry and Question 5 is a recipe to fix that.

“The fact of the matter is that this system doesn’t work for everyone and there are plenty of people who work just as hard but for whatever reason can’t have the busy shifts on Friday and Saturday,” said Grace.

Supporters of Question 5 say increasing base pay will lead to happier workers and better customer service.

“When you have a higher base wage, employee satisfaction goes up. Obviously when you’re a worker who works and lives paycheck to paycheck, a little bit more money in your pocket is going to be an incredible benefit and improvement to your quality of life,” said Grace.

Both sides say voters should dig in and do their research before making their choice.

“I would implore everybody to go to their favorite place, talk to a server, talk to a bartender, talk to an owner, talk to a busser, talk to anybody that has chosen this as their career and ask them how they feel about it,” said Bethany.

“We’re really talking about low-income workers, people who really need this raise. Who are going to see more money and are going to be able to count on having a stable paycheck,” said Grace.

Learn more: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/divisions/elections/download/research-and-statistics/IFV_2024_Large.pdf

