BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Secretary of State has ordered all ballots in the state’s third congressional district race impounded in anticipation of a recount in the too-close-to-call election.

William Galvin, who oversees elections, says the two front-runners in the field of 10 candidates for the Democratic nomination were separated by just 51 votes as of Wednesday morning.

Lori Trahan, who once served as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Marty Meehan, declared victory early Wednesday.

But Daniel Koh, former chief of staff to Boston’s mayor, has not conceded.

As of 8:30 a.m., Koh had garnered about 650 more votes than Trahan with 94 percent of precincts reporting, according to the latest Associated Press tally.

The candidates are vying to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, who is not running for re-election.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)