QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 21st annual 100 Innings of Baseball was held at Adams Field in Qunicy this weekend, where ballplayers — some who played all 100 innings — took to the diamond to support ALS research.

The first pitch was tossed around 9 a.m. Saturday by world-renowned ALS researcher from UMass Chan Medical School Sr. Robert Brown and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch was on hand

The players are raising money for The Angel Fund for ALS Research.

Event organizer and head umpire Walter Bentson, who is living with ALS, will take the plate at midnight.

Angel Fund President Rich Kennedy will be on hand for all 100 innings. Rich is also living with ALS and has lost three family members to the disease.

“When you get into a fight like this, you want as many people at your back as you possibly can have,” Kennedy told 7NEWS. “So to see an organization like this, it’s incredible.”

To learn more or donate visit: https://theangelfund.org/about/

