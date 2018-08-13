BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has resigned after he was recorded repeatedly punching a man.

Baltimore police tweeted late Sunday that interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle accepted the resignation of the officer, who had been suspended pending “active criminal investigation.”

Tuggle said Saturday he was “deeply disturbed” by that day’s video .

Police didn’t name the officer, but the Baltimore Sun reported that a lawyer for the man who was punched identified him as Arthur Williams.

Attorney Warren Brown says his client, 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier, was hospitalized Saturday and not charged with any crime after Williams used him as a “punching bag.”

McGrier is contesting charges for allegedly assaulting that same officer in June. McGrier was hospitalized Saturday and not charged with any crime.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)