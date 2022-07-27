AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of fruit rolled over on part of Route 290 in Auburn, closing down an exit ramp as crews worked to clear the accident.

Massachusetts State Police said the truck was transporting a load of bananas when it rolled over on the ramp from Route 290 East to Exit 12 sometime before 1:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Troopers, along with the Auburn Fire Department and MassDOT were called in, according to officials.

An estimate on when the ramp would reopen has not yet been provided.

