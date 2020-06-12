Band-Aid announced on social media Thursday that they would be expanding their bandage product to include a range of skin tones.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣”

The bandages will come in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin tones as the company dedicates themselves to inclusivity.

In addition to this change, Band-Aid says they will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter.

“We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism,” Band-Aid wrote. “We can, we must and we will do better.”

