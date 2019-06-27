(WHDH) — Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that provide prisoner and immigrant detention services amid growing public concern about the nation’s border policies.

The company announced Wednesday that it appreciates “steps their clients have taken to properly execute their contractual and humanitarian responsibilities” but it ultimately decided to end the relationships.

The Miami Herald previously reported that Bank of America was a financier of Caliburn, which runs a facility called Homestead under a United States government contract.

The paper wrote that “protesters say it functions as a prison. The minors held inside are not allowed to leave.”

Bank of America declined to comment Wednesday regarding which companies it had previously worked with.

