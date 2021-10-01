(WHDH) — Bank of America on Friday announced that it’s dealing with an issue that is preventing customers from accessing their accounts.

In a statement posted on their website, Bank of America said, “Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure.”

Many customers reported trouble accessing their accounts online and via the bank’s mobile app. Others said they received notifications informing them that their account balance was $0.

“We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers,” the bank added.

It’s not clear when the issue will be resolved.

