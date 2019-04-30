Bank sparks backlash after mocking customers for wasting money on coffee, food, cabs

(WHDH) — One of America’s largest banks sparked online backlash Monday after it posted a Tweet that mocked its customers for wasting money on coffee, food and cab rides.

Chase Bank offered up some “#MondayMotivation” advice, essentially telling customers to skip the $5 lattes and unnecessary Uber rides.

This tweet was posted to the official Chase Bank account on Monday afternoon. It was quickly deleted after many, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, called out the bank for taking a multi-million dollar bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?

Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout

Workers: employers don’t pay living wages

Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings

Chase: guess we’ll never know

Everyone: seriously?

#MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

The bank responded by thanking Twitter users for their feedback.

Chase also pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future.

