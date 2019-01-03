SHANGHAI (WHDH) — A Shanghai man rushed to the bank in desperation after his child ripped up the cash he had saved for a down payment on a car.

The man withdrew more than 9,000 yuan, which translates to about $13,000, for his future car.

He says he was cooking at home when his child shredded the banknotes into multiple pieces.

The man brought the cash back to the bank and the tellers patiently spent a day and a half taping them back together.

The manager says the bank was following the rules for when customer return torn currency.

