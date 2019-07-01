Baptism by fire: Stephanie Grisham’s eventful first days

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, left, attends a news conference by President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019, before heading to the demilitarized zone. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — She is President Donald Trump’s new top spokeswoman, but Stephanie Grisham barely said a word in what became her introduction to the world.

The president’s new press secretary and top communications aide received a baptism by fire over the weekend. Grisham accompanied the president on his high-stakes trip to Asia and had to throw her body into a fracas with North Korea security officials.

It was an early sign of how Grisham might reshape a role she didn’t technically start until Monday. The former Trump campaign staffer and aide to the first lady is stepping in her new job as Trump enters a stretch that may determine whether he gets another four years on the job.

