Bar featuring immersive, sound-enhanced board games opening soon in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An interactive board game bar that offers six different immersive, sound-enhanced adventures for players of all levels is opening in Boston next month.

Tavern of Tales is slated to open on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1478 Tremont St. between the Roxbury Crossing and Brigham Circle MBTA stops.

“Each game experience has been carefully selected and designed to be enjoyed by beginners and experts alike, offering a unique storyline for players every time they sit down,” the bar wrote on its website.

The bar also plans to offer private game rooms for larger groups, in addition to full food and drink menus.

“Private game rooms seat up to five players with game masters on hand to explain the rules, establish the lore, and embody the characters,” the bar wrote. “Plus they’ll handle set up and clean up, so that players can focus on their adventure beyond the board.”

Games that will be available to play on the opening weekend include:

• Eight Minute Empire

• Forbidden Island

• Mysterium

• Robots on the Line

• The Resistance

• Tokaido

Those in attendance on the weekend of Dec. 6-8 who reserve game rooms online will receive a free appetizer.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)