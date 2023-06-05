The iconic bar from the sitcom Cheers has been sold at auction for a staggering $675,000 almost 30 years after the last episode hit the airwaves

The bar features several autographs, including John Ratzenberger, who carved his name into the wood decades ago. Kirstie Alley, who played Rebecca, also left her name on the bar.

The “Cheers” bar was part of a larger group of items up for auction that also includes memorabilia from “The Tonight Show,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”

Cheers premiered on TV in 1982, drawing inspiration from what was then known as the Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Hill in Boston.

