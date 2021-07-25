BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A picturesque seaside town that depends on tourism isn’t so keen on cruise ships, according to a survey.

The survey found that 55% of Bar Harbor residents view cruise ships as having a negative overall impact. About the same percentage also said it detracts from the community’s image.

In response, town officials said they planned to take actions to restrict cruise ship traffic.

“I think this gives us our marching orders,” Councilor Matthew Hochman told the Bangor Daily News.

The town of 5,600 becomes overwhelmed when cruise ships disembark thousands of tourists in the downtown area.

Before the pandemic, Bar Harbor had roughly 170 cruise ship visits in 2019, with 270,000 cruise ship passengers funneled through the downtown waterfront. That’s an 800% increase from 1990.

Without any cruise ship visits last year, the town lost out on collecting $1.4 million in docking fees, town officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)