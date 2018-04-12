(WHDH) — People in the United States continue to admire former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama more than a year after they left the White House, a new study found.

YouGov interviewed more than 37,000 people in 35 countries, asking them, “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

The result showed that worldwide, respect Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie the most, followed by the Obamas, who are also the most respected man and woman in the U.S.

U.S. citizens said that President Donald Trump deserved the second place rank for the most admired man, with Oprah Winfrey taking that slot for the women.

Billy Graham and Queen Elizabeth II came in third, followed by Pope Francis and Hillary Clinton in fourth.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)