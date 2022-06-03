WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Guard Marcus Smart has sported some stylish Celtics-inspired haircuts during his time in Boston. After previously braiding a clover into his hair, Smart’s green-tipped fro has become a common sight on the TD Garden floor as Boston plays further into June.

The man behind those haircuts calls it a “great honor” to be holding the shears when a Celtic walks in.

Coco Fernandez, owner of Mobar Cuts in Waltham, has emerged as some of the Celtics’ go-to source for a fresh trim. It’s a responsibility that the barber does not take lightly.

“I’m a Boston guy, I’m a Boston fan my whole life,” said Fernandez. “Not only is it a dream, it’s a dream come true.”

In addition to Smart, other Celtics like Grant Williams have started sitting in his chair, looking for a touch-up. According to Fernandez, a haircut is an overlooked aspect of being a professional athlete.

“Just keeping everyone clean and looking camera-ready,” said Fernandez. “They really like their stuff symmetrical, not too extravagant.”

Just don’t count Smart among those looking for the short and simple. According to Fernandez, the Defensive Player of the Year’s hairstyle requires its own methodology.

“We go on a rollercoaster with Smartie’s hair,” said Fernandez. “What Marcus has now is more of a collaboration, it’s a mix of me and another girl named Jaws. She’s a celebrity braider, she’s amazing.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)