TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WHDH) — A barefoot 2-year-old girl who watched her father get arrested during a traffic stop also got out of the vehicle with her hands raised as officers had their guns drawn.

Officers in Tallahassee, Florida responding to a report of a theft by an armed suspect Thursday around 4:30 p.m. stopped a blue pickup truck and had the suspects exit when unexpectedly a toddler climbed out of the vehicle and imitated her parents when she began to walk towards the officers with her hands up in the air, Police Chief Michael DeLeo said.

The officers allowed the mother to pick up her daughter, despite her being a suspect.

She then handed off her child to an officer as she retrieved her young son from his car seat, DeLeo said.

Officers allegedly seized a pellet gun from the back seat of the truck.

Chad M. Bom, 34, and James W. McMullen, 38, were each charged with theft from Bealls Outlet.

