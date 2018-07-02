BOSTON (WHDH) - Fireworks by Grucci is preparing for one of the biggest displays of the year — the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Phil Grucci loaded a rusty old barge with some serious sparkle power that will light up the Fourth of July sky.

7News got a tour of the barge where about 10,000 devices are ready to go.

“This is where I choose to be on the Fourth of July,” Grucci beamed.

RELATED: Boston stepping up security ahead of Fourth of July festivities

The fireworks can be seen from about 10 miles away, thanks to the thousands of hours put into designing, engineering and loading the display.

Computer systems trigger each piece with pinpoint accuracy, as the choreographed show loudly dances along to music meticulously picked.

“So when the patriotic music is happening, there’s red, white and blue in the sky with big, bold, robust fireworks,” Grucci explained.

The event will bring hundreds of thousands of people together as they celebrate the nation.

“If you were to paint that picture of the perfect Fourth of July environment, it’s right here in Boston on the Charles River,” Grucci said.

He added that this fireworks display is considered a world class event.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)