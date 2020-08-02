BarkBox teams up with Dunkin’ to provide dog toys at select locations

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - You may be able to pick up a fun toy for your dog on your next run for coffee at Dunkin’.

Dog product company BarkBox has teamed up with the New England-based coffee chain to provide toys to your pooch at select locations.

The toys, which were designed to resemble Dunkin’ products, like coffee and donuts, will be given to customers who donate to the Joy in Children Foundation while placing their orders.

For a $12 donation, guests will receive the hot coffee toy, and for $15, guests will receive a MUNCHKINS® toy, the coffee chain said.

The toys will be made available at select locations across the country this month.

