Barn fire kills hundreds of chickens, damages equipment in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are investigating after a barn fire killed hundreds of baby chickens and caused thousands of dollars in damage in Dartmouth.

Crews responding to Horseneck Road about 5 a.m. on Saturday called tanker trucks to the scene, as there were no hydrants nearby.

The business that owns the barn raises chickens and pigs and grows seasonal produce.

The owners say the barn is a total loss, which will hit them hard.

“Over $20,000 worth of equipment probably,” one owner said. “I also had 200 baby chickens in there. So those were going to be our layers for next year, so they’re about three months old.”

The business owners say they will focus on getting back on their feet in the coming months.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

