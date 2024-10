HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a roaring barn fire in Holliston on Wednesday.

Video showed flames shooting out of the structure on Franklin Street. Firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby home.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

