LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fast-moving fire that consumed a barn in Lakeville on Saturday.

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. found a barn fully involved in County Street and used water hauled to the scene to battle the flames, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

Firefighters spent more than four hours on scene working the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.

