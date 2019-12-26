STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a barn fire in Stoughton early Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen pouring off a barn being used for storage on Walnut Avenue around 1 a.m.

The fire chief says crews were able to stop the flames before it spread to the main house on the property.

The barn sustained significant damage but the fire chief added that it is not a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

