WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A barn with animals inside caught fire in West Newbury on Sunday.

The flames damaged the barn’s wood siding, but the goats and alpacas are okay.

Fire officials say the flames started in a compost bin next to the barn.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)