HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A cadet in the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office’s recruit training academy was arrested in connection to a Harwich stabbing that occurred on Sunday.

Tatiana Jacobs, 26, of Hyannis, is charged with armed assault to murder and was placed on administrative leave, according to officials.

Police say Jacobs is accused of attacking a man and leaving him with life threatening injuries. Police say the pair were seen arguing in a parking lot in Barnstable.

The man was later found on Route 6 in Harwich, suffering from multiple injuries. He had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Jacobs is due back in court on Friday.

