BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable County corrections officer appeared in court Monday after his arrest in connection with a series of incidents involving an inmate at the Barnstable County House of Corrections late last month.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois in a statement said Gregory Djaoen, 38, of New Bedford was charged with two counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness.

In court on Monday, Djaoen had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf. He was then released on his own recognizance with an order to stay away from the victim.

The DA’s office said state police started investigating on June 2 after a former inmate reported being assaulted by Djaoen on May 25 and May 26.

“There is security video that assisted with the investigation,” the DA’s office said.

The Cape and Islands DA’s office said Galibois contacted the New Bedford police chief to ask that he suspend Djaoen’s license to carry a firearm.

Following his court appearance, Djaoen is now due back before a judge on Aug. 6.

Djaoen was suspended indefinitely following the alleged incidents last month.

