BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been arrested on allegations of assaults on an inmate last month, officials announced.

Gregory Djaoen, 38, was arrested Saturday after investigators reviewed surveillance video following a report from a former inmate of a past assault and battery at the Barnstable House of Corrections between May 25 and May 26.

Djaoen will be arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court on charges of assault, two charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness.

District Attorney Galibois contacted the New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira to request that Mr. Djaoen’s license to carry a firearm be immediately and indefinitely suspended in light of the charges. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

