BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate at Barnstable County Correctional Facility was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after trying to kill himself in his jail cell, officials said.

Deputy Sheriff Kevin Perry was checking on the well-being of the inmate at 8:44 a.m. when he noticed the ma was trying to hang himself with a bed sheet, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Additional correctional officers and medical staff responded to the cell and removed the sheet that was wrapped around the inmate’s neck.

Medical Director Pam Small and two nurses assessed and treated the inmate before Bourne Fire Rescue transported him to Falmouth Hospital for further evaluation.

Later that same day, he was returned to the correctional facility, the sheriff’s office said.

