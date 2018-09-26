Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office warns public about new scam using department’s name

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WHDH) — The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new spoofing scam that is using the department’s name and phone number in an effort to fraudulently collect money.

Officials say the crooks are trying to scam people out of money related to a missed jury duty appearance, a warrant, money owed to the IRS or some other fictitious government fine.

As part of the scam, the telephone call and message appears to be from 508-563-4300 and the targeted victim is asked to call back 508-562-4753.

While 508-563-4300 is the sheriff’s main telephone number, such calls are not actually coming from the office, officials warned.

“Please be advised that the Sheriff’s Office does not make calls to any person or business in an effort to collect money for warrants, jury duty, taxes or other such matters,” the department said in a press release. “If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately. If the calls continue, please report the matter to your local police department.”

