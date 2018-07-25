Barnstable man ordered held without bail for allegedly threatening police on social media

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable man was ordered held without bail on charges of allegedly threatening Barnstable police on social media.

David Luna, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, and threatening to commit a crime Monday in Barnstable District Court for an incident stemming from a social media post on July 17, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Barnstable Police Department.

Police say they pulled over Luna for a traffic violation about 12:46 p.m. on July 17. During the stop, police say Luna exited his vehicle against the officer’s direction and began a verbal tirade of expletives toward the officer.

According to police, Luna received a citation for failing to yield to an ambulance, and while he was in his vehicle, he continued to verbally berate the police.

Later that day, police were made aware of a social media posting, allegedly made by Luna, in which he complained about the motor vehicle stop and personally called out the officer, saying he would like to see him “get it next,” referring to the two recent murders of Sergeant Sean Gannon of the Yarmouth Police Department and Sergeant Michael Chesna of the Weymouth Police Department.

Police say they arrested Luna July 19 about 2:17 p.m. and transported him to Barnstable District Court where he verbally accosted the police prosecutor during his arraignment.

Luna will return to court in August.

