HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Barnstable have made an arrest following a stabbing at the Cape Cod Mall that left a 17 year old seriously injured.

In an update on Tuesday, the Barnstable Police Department said a “15 year old male juvenile” had been identified as a suspect following the stabbing in Hyannis. Authorities said the teen was later taken into custody and held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Barnstable Juvenile Court.

His arrest came after police first responded to the mall around 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers there found a 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds to their upper torso, suffering from what the department considered “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Police said the victim was taken to the nearby Barnstable Municipal Airport and flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI, with what officials described as “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

In the same update posted on Tuesday, the department said the victim had been treated and was expected to make a full recovery.

