BARNSTABLE, MA (WHDH) — Police in Barnstable arrested five people after a reported armed home invasion.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:20 p.m. where they stopped a black SUV that was allegedly attempting to leave the neighborhood.

Police removed four men from the SUV and took them into custody.

Derek Burden, 24 of Plymouth; Vedel Haynes, 24 of Plymouth; Dehkwon Marshal-Rab, 22 of Hyannis; and Dayshawn Tatum, 27 of Plymouth, are charged with armed home invasion and conspiracy.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a fifth suspect – Jennifer Schaaf, 31 of Plymouth – who was also taken into custody and charged with armed home invasion and conspiracy.

