BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 80-year-old man.

David Herlihy, of Tanglewood Drive in Osterville, was last seen around 10 p.m. last night.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue checkered shirt, and gray sneakers.

Herlihy has reduced cognitive ability.

If you locate him please dial 508-778-3874 or 911 for assistance.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox