BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 80-year-old man.

David Herlihy, of Tanglewood Drive in Osterville, was last seen around 10 p.m. last night.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue checkered shirt, and gray sneakers.

Herlihy has reduced cognitive ability.

If you locate him please dial 508-778-3874 or 911 for assistance.

